Simple Vishwakarma
Jun 14 ,2023
Kangana Ranaut Shines in Peach Pink Salwar Kameez
Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut looked elegant as she attended a promotional event for her latest film, Tiku Weds Sheru, wearing a beautiful peach pink salwar kameez.
Styled by Tanya Gahvri, Kangana Ranaut chose a Raji Ramniq suit for her outfit, which perfectly complemented her radiant personality.
Chettia Albert skillfully did Kangana's makeup, creating a warm-toned peach look that enhanced her natural beauty and matched her attire flawlessly.
Adding a touch of glamour, Kangana accessorised her ensemble with a striking gold neckpiece and matching earrings, which completed her look with grace and style
Excitingly, Tiku Weds Sheru marks the debut of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films, promising an exciting venture in the world of filmmaking.
