Kangana Ranaut to host 'Lock Upp': Contestants to release, all about the show
Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp.
The show's trailer features the host Kangana Ranaut decked in a glittery golden dress, holding a shiny but sinister baton in her hand.
The celebrities will have to tell their dark secrets to the world in order to be safe from eviction, which definitely raises the excitement level..
The show revolves around 16 contestants to be locked up in two different jails for 72 days. They will have to follow orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer.
So far, reports suggest that actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill and Poonam Pandey are confirmed to be the contestants on the show.
The show will premiere on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player. Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, and Chetan Bhagat are also expected to be a part of the show.
Producer Ekta Kapoor has also said that 'Lock Upp' is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make it entertaining.
