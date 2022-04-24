Kangana Ranaut to Kriti Sanon; actors who slayed in the chain-linked neckpiece
Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in this thigh-high slit gown and the interlinked chain is enhancing the overall look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
South Diva Tamannaah Bhatia's this look is perfect for any casual outing.
Image: Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder white top and the high bun along with the statement neckpiece is adding a glam effect to the entire look.
Image: Instagram@ananyapandayarabfc
Deepika Padukone perfectly accessorised the neckpiece with this formal black outfit. This look of the actor is from 'Gehraiyaan' promotions.
Image: Instagram@deepika.kaiff
Kriti Sanon rocked this formal look as she accessorised it with a multi-layered interlinked neckpiece.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
This picture of Kajal Aggarwal is from her maternity shoot, the actor looks ravishing in this look.
Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial