Feb 21 ,2022
Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood divas who run their own production houses
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@kanganaranaut
Knagana Ranaut runs her production house Manikarnika Films. She launched it on May 1, 2021, and is set to release its debut production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' soon.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Taapsee Pannu recently launched her production house Outsiders Films as she wants to make place for outsiders in the industry.
Image: Instagram/@taapsee
Anushka Sharma owns a production house Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh. She has produced several films and web series including 'NH10.'
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Madhuri Dixit launched the production house RnM Moving Pictures with her husband Dr Nene in 2011.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Deepika Padukone launched her production house KA Entertainment in 2018. She was a co-producer of the latest film '83.'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. She will make her production debut with the upcoming film 'Darlings.'
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Global star Priyanka Chopra owns a production house named Purple Pebble Pictures and has produced several films in different languages.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
