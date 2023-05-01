Nitish Vashishtha
May 01 ,2023
Kangana Ranaut to Vivek Agnihotri, celebs who have supported same-sex marriage
Kangana Ranaut voiced her support by saying, "Marriage is a bond of love. When people's hearts are one... what their preference is, what can we say about that?"
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri said, "Same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right."
Producer Hansal Mehta expressed his support earlier this month, saying, "Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages".
Vir Das wrote, "Hoping our honourable SC legalises #samesexmarriage today."
Celina Jaitley wrote in support on Twitter, saying, "I stand with the Indian #LGBTQ in their battle for the right to life to dignity."
Sumona Chakravarti previously wrote, "Hoping our honourable SC legalises #samesexmarriage today."
