Prachi Arya
Jul 14 ,2022
Kangana Ranaut: Top 7 notable roles that prove actor's impeccable craft
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut played the role of agent Agni in spy thriler Dhaakad which was released recently in theatres.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Actor Kangana Ranuat's look as late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalaithaa in Thalaivii received her immense love.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
This is Kangana Ranaut's intriguing looks from her next film Tejas where she will be seen playing India's first female fighter jet pilot.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut played the titular role in period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.
IMAGE: Instagram/_.queen_.kangana._
Queen is a 2013 drama directed by Vikas Bahl. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao playing supporting roles
IMAGE: Instagram/hayalperisi2727
Actor Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Kaya in supernatural drama Krrish 3 alongside Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan.
IMAGE: Instagram/quamarion_imani_
Rangoon is period war drama, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It stars Kangana Ranaut alongside Shahid Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/chandalchoukadi
Find Out More