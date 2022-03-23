Kangana Ranaut's birthday: Best childhood moments of the star before becoming 'Queen'
Kangana loved to celebrate Lohri festival in her childhood, making groups as children, singing the traditional songs and collecting money/sweets from the local people of the region.
Kangana is very close to her family, and a glimpse of this bond of hers was evident in her relationship with her brother Aksht. Sharing this picture to wish him on birthday, she called him her 'biggest strength.'
The four-time National Award-winning actor used to live in a joint family during her growing-up years. Sharing a photo from Aksht's birthday celebrations, she wrote that celebrating such moments in a joint family was an 'unparalleled' experience.
On her 35th birthday, Kangana visited temples, and her devotion towards God was present since childhood. She posted this photo from one of her school picnics. She termed this photo as a 'gem.'
Long before Kangana Ranaut flaunted her curly locks on screen, the actor used to carry off a short hairdo in school. She had shared this picture from 1988 and wrote that she studied in a 'small school' in a valley known as Hill View.
Kangana had an inclination towards performing arts from a young age. When the 'Ramayan' was re-aired during COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has shared an image of her performing at a school play based on 'Ramayana.'
Not just acting, Kangana had a flair for dancing too from a young age. She had dropped a snap of her in November 2019, where she was cutely dressed for her folk dance performance.
Sharing this image in December 2020, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star said that she didn't remember playing with other kids much. She said that she'd make clothes for her dolls, and that she would contemplate for hours.
Sharing this photo, Kangana had captioned that unlike the usual norm of families being disappointed with the birth of a second girl child, her parents were happy since she was 'beautiful', and that marrying her off won't be a 'big burden.'
Before she made it big as an actress in Bollywood through the film 'Gangster', she used to live in a hostel in Chandigarh. She had shared 'true nostalgia' over it, and how much she missed their make-up, food sessions and more.