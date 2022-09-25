Aditi Rathi
Sep 25 ,2022
Kangana to Alia Bhatt, take inspiration from Bollywood divas to dress up on Navratri
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut's printed gharara set can be a perfect choice for Navratri.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
To stay comfortable yet glamorous, a beautiful ivory salwar suit can be a perfect pick.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Kriti Sanon's white gharara set with golden accents is surely beautiful.
Image: Instagram/@
An elegant white saree with heavy jhumkas makes a perfect festive outfit.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
A yellow dupatta can give a colour pop to a stunning white lehenga.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
As ruffled sarees are in fashion, they can be a nice pick for the first day of Navratri.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
