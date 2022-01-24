Kanye & Julia on red carpet, Christina Aguilera supports Britney | Hollywood recap Jan 24
Image: Instagram/@blackfashiontv_official
Emilia Clarke's First Look From Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Leaked Online? See Here
Image: Instagram/@emilia_clarke
'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Actor James Snyder Fired Over Misconduct Allegations
Image: Twitter/@lahlahbean
Andrew Garfield Reveals Who Knew About His 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Role Before Release
Image: Instagram/@andrewgarfield.87
'I couldn't be happier for her' | Christina Aguilera Extends Support To Former 'Mickey Mouse Club' Co-star Britney Spears
Image: Instagram/@britneyspears
Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Indian Film She Was Working On; Reveals Why It Got Shelved
Image: Instagram/@penelopecruzoficial
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Recreate 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Scene In Funny Video
Image: Instagram/@sophiet
Kanye West Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Julia Fox In Twinning Denim Outfit
Image: Instagram/@blackfashiontv_official