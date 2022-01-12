Kanye drops pics with GF Julia Fox, 'The Batman' rated PG-13: Hollywood Recap Jan 12
Image: Instagram/@batmanmovie
Kanye West Drops Pictures With New Flame Julia Fox From Their Dinner Date In LA; See
Image: Instagram/@kanyewest
Andrew Garfield Reveals He Auditioned For 'Narnia'; Was Told He Wasn't 'handsome Enough'
Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83
'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Starrer Rated PG-13 For 'Violent & Disturbing' Content
Image: Instagram/@batmanmovie
Gal Gadot To Produce The Remake Of 1955 American Romantic Thriller 'To Catch A Thief'
Image: Instagram/@galgadot
DYK Ben Affleck Was Going To Play Superman In Kevin Smith's Shelved Film? Read Details
Image: Instagram/@affleck_ben__
Is John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Releasing In India And UK? Everything We Know So Far
Image: Instagram/@hbomaxpeacmaker