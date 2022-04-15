Kapoor family photo to Shaheen Bhatt's ethnic attire, unseen pics from Ranbir-Alia wedding
Image: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse
Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni clicked a selfie with Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt at the wedding.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahnioffic
The Kapoor sisters namely Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima, posed for a family picture in their stunning ethnic attires.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahnioffic
Bride Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt glowed at the wedding in her dazzling pink traditional attire.
Image: Instagram/@stylebyami
Kareena, Karisma, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and more groom's cousins posed together for a picture at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahnioffic
This family picture captured the union of not only Ranbir and Alia but also of the Kapoor and Bhatt family.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Groom's cousins Karisma, Kareena and more perform a wedding ritual with the bride and the groom.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahnioffic
Mother Neetu Kapoor stands by groom Ranbir Kapoor along with cousins Raddhima as he starts the new chapter of his life with Alia Bhatt.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahnioffic
Father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt warmly embraces his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse
The couple dated five years before officially tying the knot in Mumbai on April 14, 2022, amidst close family and friends.
Image: Instagram/@thehouseontheclouds
The 29-year-old met the 39-year-old on the sets of their yet-to-be-released film 'Brahmastra' in 2018.
Image: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse
Their wedding ceremony was lavish yet a private affair where only close friends and relatives were invited.
Image: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse
The duo is now all set to appear as romantic interests in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero epic film 'Brahmastra' which will release on September 9, 2022.
Image: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse