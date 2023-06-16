Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 16 ,2023
Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya sangeet: Deol family arrives in style
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities are on in full swing with the couple's sangeet ceremony being held on Friday June 16.
Father of the groom, Sunny Deol, arrived at the location to greet the paparazzi with folded hands.
Bobby Deol, uncle to the groom, arrived in tow with wife Tanya Deol who was looking bright and cheery in a lemon yellow ensemble.
Abhay Deol, also uncle to the groom, arrived in a dusty pink bandhgala as he smiled for the paparazzi.
Rajveer Deol too made an appearance at his brother's sangeet ceremony, in a sequined black number.
Bobby Deol posed along side son Aryaman Deol, who is rumoured to be making his Bollywood debut soon.
Aryaman's subtle ensemble featured a monochrome kurta pajama paired with a sparsely embroidered waistcoat.
Grandfather to the groom, Dharmendra made a warm entry for the event looking dapper in a beige suit.
