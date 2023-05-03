Nitish Vashishtha
May 03 ,2023
Karan Deol relationships to films: All about Sunny Deol's son
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan Deol is part of the next generation of actors in the Deol family. He reportedly got engaged to a mystery girl.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan Deol is the son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol. He is Dharmendra and his former wife, Prakash Kaur's grandson.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
He often appears alongside his uncle Bobby Deol on social media and is working with him and others from the Deol family in Apne 2.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
After Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he spoke about how Bobby Deol stood by his side and inspired him with his own struggle stories.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan Deol worked on Velle, which also featured his uncle Abhay Deol. Abhay said that while working on Velle, he could see a bit of himself in Karan.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan Deol was featured in the films Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. He also served as an assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan Deol previously shared a heartfelt picture from his childhood, featuring his father Sunny Deol and his mother, Pooja Deol.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan was previously rumoured to be dating filmmaker Bimal Roy's granddaughter, Drisha Roy. However, his team quashed the rumours in 2022.
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram
Karan Deol is an elder brother to Rajveer Deol.
Find Out More