Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 19 ,2023
Karan Kundrra flaunts old-world charm
kkundrra/Instagram
Karan Kundra's latest look appears to have taken a page out of old-world traditional dressing for men.
kkundrra/Instagram
The emerald green kurta with a chinese collar was paired with a traditional dhoti pant and a lohi shawl in pristine white with a matching green border.
kkundrra/Instagram
With buttons down to the chest, the subtle kurta carries thread work in the same colour creating a busy vertical monotone design.
kkundrra/Instagram
An oxidised chain with a hint of kohl under the eyes adds an earthy rustic touch to Karan's ethnic ensemble. His signature emerald ring fits right in to theme.
kundrra/Instagram
Posing amidst windy sheaths of linen, Karan Kundrra adds some appreciable drama to his latest look.
kkundrra/Instagram
Find Out More