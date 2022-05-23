Kardashian-Jenner clan makes fashion statement at Kourtney & Travis' Italian wedding
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner, Image: Twitter/@KimKPhotos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family in a dreamy ceremony in Italian.
Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a black gown with sheer detailing, which she paired with a gold cross pendant as she attended her sister's wedding.
Image: Twitter/@KimKPhotos
Khloe's look made heads turn as she donned an off-shoulder black dress and stole the show with her regal gold headpiece.
Image: Twitter/@gomezgaIore
Kendall Jenner, who attended Kourtney and Travis' wedding with her beau Devin Booker, was spotted in an elegant sleeveless floral dress.
Image: Instagram/@kendall_dbook
Kim changed her outfit for the wedding celebration later the same night and opted for a shimmering silver and black look.
Image: Twitter/@KimKPhotos
Kylie Jenner donned a silver floral gown, which she paired with simple and elegant jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Kris Jenner attended her oldest daughter's wedding in a simple pink gown, which had feathered detailing.
Image: Instagram/@krisjenner