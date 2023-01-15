Anjali Negi
Jan 15 ,2023
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt's Sunday is all about books, food and pets
Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt spent her Sunday getting ignored by her cat Edward.
Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Malaika Arora too spent her Sunday cuddling with her dog.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Manish Malhotra was in work mode even on the weekend and spent his Sunday working in his study room.
Image: @manishmalhotra05/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor had a productive Sunday as she dived into the fictional world of a book.
Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor's Sunday was all things healthy. She shared a picture enjoying her homely meal of Khichdi.
Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram
