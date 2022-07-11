Kriti Nayyar
Jul 11 ,2022
Kareena Kapoor raises the glam quotient with her girl gang in London
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were joined by Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in London, with the divas shedding major fashion goals with their outfits.
The Bollywood siblings look adorable in this selfie, as they pose in matching black sunglasses.
"Nothing more therapeutic than an evening with my besties," Natasha wrote alongside the picture.
The divas flaunt their uber-cool, quirky side as they step out during the afternoon.
Sharing this glimpse, Karisma wrote, "No caption needed #justus."
Amrita Arora poses with Karisma as she sips her beverage. Not to miss Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak stationed at the back.
