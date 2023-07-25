Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 25 ,2023
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Europe Diaries
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are busy holidaying in Europe with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.
Recently, the actress shared a solo picture of herself and captioned it as "Monday Mood in the Cotswolds".
She looks simple yet elegant in a blue striped shirt paired with jeans. She showed off her no-makeup look.
On Sunday, the couple spend the day with their sons in a park.
A few days ago, the Pataudi family went on a fishing.
Another picture of father-sons duo fishing.
Kareena shared a solo picture of herself with beautiful mountains in the background.
Here's another picture of the couple enjoying summer lunch in Europe.
Find Out More