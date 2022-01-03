Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma make fashion statement in bright popping outfits; see pics
Earlier, in the day, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside their father, Randhir Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.
Karisma donned an oversized orange top which she teamed up with loose black trousers.
Karisma Kapoor opted for subtle makeup and pulled her locks in high ponytails.
She added a pair of dark shades and casual sneakers to complete her look.
Kareena wore a red sweatshirt and black tight pants. She added a pair of black sneakers to complete her look.
The 'Tashan' star opted for minimal makeup and highlighted her eyes by applying kohl.
Karisma also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture where the star sisters can be seen relishing strawberry cream at their father's residence.
