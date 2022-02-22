Kareena Kapoor to Kiara; take cues from B'wood divas to wear statement jewellery pieces

'Shershaah' star Kiara Advani looks regal in this traditional ensemble, which has been accentuated with a gorgeous choker piece.
Image: Instagram/ @kiaraaliadvani
Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has accessorised her lehenga with a beautiful jewellery set and matching bangles.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree has been amped up with statement danglers having green pearls. She has also added a matching bangle and a ring to accessorise the outfit further.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Parineeti Chopra looks resplendent in this black and white saree, accessorised with golden earrings and a beautifully designed ring.
Image: Instagram/ @parineetichopra
Alia Bhatt's a complete charmer when it comes to rocking traditional outfits. She has added a gorgeous maang tikka with her simple yet stylish lehenga.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone looks all things dreamy in this stunning body-hugging gown, which has been paired with a statement neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Kareena Kapoor's all yellow look, complemented with similar earrings and bangles is to die for. The actor has always kept her fashion game on point by adding statement jewellery pieces.
Image: Instagram/ @kareena._kapoor_