Kareena Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit: Style all-black outfits like B-town divas
Image: Instagram/@makeupbypompy, @madhuridixitnene
Tara Sutaria stunned in a black sequence crop top, which she paired with a matching skirt.
Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria
Kareena Kapoor wowed her fans with an off-shoulder dress, with which she wore a pai of Cheetah print heels.
Image: Instagram/@makeupbypompy
Karisma Kapoor also hopped onto the bandwagon as she was seen in a shimmering black and emerald green dress.
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Madhuri Dixit attended the screening for her OTT debut film 'The Fame Game' in an off-shoulder black sequence dress.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
The 'Gehraiyaan' star Deepika Padukone stunned in a simple bodycon dress, which stood out with its unique detailing on the side.
Image: Twitter/@hourlydeepika
Malaika Arora dazzled in a see-through shimmering black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@rohitsaraiyaa.official
She was also joined by Amrita Arora, who wowed fans with her satin black gown as she posed for the cameras.
Image: Instagram/@ewood_ent
Ananya Panday was also spotted in the city in a sleeveless black dress, which she paired with gold jewellery and a bold red lip shade.
Varinder Chawla