Kareena Kapoor's fitness secret: Bollywood actor's guide to acing a healthy lifestyle
Kareena Kapoor has inspired many with her healthy lifestyle over the decades. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spilt beans on the actor's fitness mantra, which includes a wholesome pre-workout meal to optimize muscle fibre recruitment during exercise.
In her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’, Rujuta also mentioned how one should intake Nimbu Pani with Kala namak, sugar, Kesar and a dash of ginger as a mid-afternoon drink.
She revealed that while Kesar does wonders to one's hair and skin, a ginger and black salt combination helps you get rid of bloating.
Kareena has also time and again shed light on the importance of yoga. She earlier mentioned, "consistency is key... so, keep at it people."
Rujuta revealed how Dal-chawal-ghee or khichdi-dahi makes for a wholesome dinner to ensure a good and restorative sleep.
She lastly iterated how sleeping soundly is the 'cornerstone' of leading a good life.
