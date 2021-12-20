Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur turns 5: Times when he featured goofily on mother's Insta
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
During Halloween this year, Kareena who had jetted off to Rajasthan for holidays with family, had shared Taimur's picture chilling by the pool with his favourite drink.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
During Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena had shared this picture of Taimur and her husband Saif while praying and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
To celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday this year, the family had jetted off to the Maldives and this picture of Taimur had taken the internet by storm because of his innocence.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
On International Yoga Day in June this year, Kareena took to Instagram and shared this adorable picture of her husband and son practicing yoga at home.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena Kapoor's apple of the eye, Taimur is seen holding the newborn Jeh for the first time since he was born in February this year.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
This picture shared by Kareena gave a glimpse of Taimur with father Saif Ali Khan playing with the newborn Jeh.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena Kapoor who is often seen sharing pictures of her son, Taimur, had shared this adorable photo on World Earth Day where the little one was seen planting trees with father-actor Saif Ali Khan.
Image: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan