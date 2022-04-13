Kareena to Riddhima; here's who-wore-what at Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding festivities
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered white lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. She amped up her look with matching accessories.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a mustard Anarkali by Punit Balana. She complemented the look with a matching potli bag, as well as stunning accessories.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni slipped into a shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor was clad in an off white and multicolour resham ghagra by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra looked stunning in a blush pink attire and amped up her look with a jewellery set and bangles.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen was seen in a vibrant yellow outfit, with colourful embellishments all over. She also sported a matching maang tikka.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Nitasha Nanda also opted for an outfit by designer Manish Malhotra. The yellow suit has been accentuated with stunning jewellery pieces.
Image: Varinder Chawla