Prachi Arya
Jul 26 ,2022
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Bollywood films that depict valour of Indian army
IMAGE: Instagram/Shershaah.Movie
Sidharth Malhotra who played Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, showed how he laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian land.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shershaah.Movie
The 2003 film Lakshya shows actor Hrithik Roshan joining the Indian Army and helping win the Kargil War of 1999 against Pakistan.
IMAGE: Instagram/bikramsaluja1
Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical drama showing actor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena.
IMAGE: Instagram/pass_me_the_remote
The 2011 drama Mausam starring Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor shows Kargil War along with events like the Demolition of the Babri Masjid, Bombay riots and more.
IMAGE: Instagram/theb4uplus
Tango Charlie released in 2005 shows Bobby Deol's journey from young border guard recruit to war-hardened fighter in Indian Border Security Force.
IMAGE: Instagram/rotash_boora
Based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, LOC: Kargil is one of the finest war-action drama starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and more.
IMAGE: Instagram/bikramsaluja1
