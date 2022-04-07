Karim Benzema: 6 notable UCL records by the Frenchman against Chelsea
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has become the fourth player to score two consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema is now the fourth-highest goalscorer in the Champions League with 82 goals to his name.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has become the sixth player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has moved up to fourth place in the list of most hat-tricks in the Champions League with four trebles to his name.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has become the first French player to record 10 goals in a single edition of the Champions League.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has become the first player in history to score a Champions League hat-trick against Chelsea.
Image: ChampionsLeague/Twitter