Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 09 ,2023
Karim Benzema unveiled as Al-Ittihad player
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
Karim Benzema was unveiled as an Al-Ittihad player by the Saudi Pro League side on Thursday.
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
The 35-year-old joined the Saudi Arabian club after ending his 14-year-long association with Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
The 2022 Ballon d'Or Award winner is said to have accepted a lucrative offer that will make him earn around £172 million per season.
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
Benzema followed the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo to make the big money move to Saudi Arabia.
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
Six months prior to Benzema's move, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr.
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
"Cristiano Ronaldo is on one side and today there’s me here too," Benzema said after joining Al-Ittihad.
Image: @ittihad_en/Twitter
