Shreya Pandey
Jun 27 ,2023
Karishma Tanna-inspired vibrant monsoon outfits
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Karishma Tanna seems to be a fan of solid, midi dresses and these photos serve as proof of it.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
The Scoop actress donned a purple-coloured wrap dress to welcome the monsoon season.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Previously, she had also donned a plain blue outfit.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
The actress wore an orange-coloured, slit dress in a throwback photo.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Previously, she opted for a bright fuschia-coloured outfit.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
The actress often dons bright-coloured outfits. Here she posed in a bright green coloured dress.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Karishma Tanna also wore a printed yellow dress. She teamed her look with minimal makeup and accessories.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Find Out More