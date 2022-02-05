Karishma Tanna ties the knot with Varun Bangera; See pics
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor/ model Karishma Tanna has officially tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tanna looked regal in her bridal trousseau as she opted for a pastel pink lehenga for her big day.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their friends and family on February 5 in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun chose for a white sherwani with a turban that matched Tanna'a lehenga.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple were clicked soon after their wedding ceremony. Duo even posed for a mushy picture.
Image: Varinder Chawla
As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karishma and Varun had planned all their functions adhering to the COVID-19 protocols
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Bangera, is a businessman hailing from Mumbai. He is associated with VB Corp since 2010 and serves as a director of the real estate company.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actor had announced her wedding via her Instagram handle as she gave a glimpse of her pre-wedding rituals.
Image: Varinder Chawla