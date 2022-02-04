Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera look stunning as they arrive for their Mehendi ceremony
Image: Instagram/ @varinderchawla
Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera looked stunning in yellow and red traditional ensembles as they arrived for their Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Instagram/ @varinderchawla
The TV actor looked resplendent in a yellow-coloured lehenga and was seen flaunting her Mehendi as paparazzi asked her to pose alongside Varun.
Image: Instagram/ @varinderchawla
Karishma also shared some dreamy glimpses from the ceremony on her Instagram handle. Her gorgeous outfit has been curated by Punit Balana, while Anaita Shroff Adajania styled the actor.
Image: Instagram/ @karishmatanna
She opted for a stunning jewellery set complementing the outfit while adding pink and yellow flowers as hair accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @karishmatanna
Varun Bangera looked handsome in a red traditional attire comprising of a kurta and churidar coupled with the same printed jacket.
Image: Instagram/ @karishmatanna
Karishma's mother was also spotted with her relatives as she arrived at the venue. She wore a deep yellow suit, with golden embroidery all over the kurta.
Image: Instagram/ @varinderchawla
Suhana Sinha was also spotted as she entered Karishma and Varun's Mehendi ceremony venue. She looked gorgeous in an off white ensemble.
Image: Instagram/ @varinderchawla