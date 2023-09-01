Hardika Gupta
Sep 01 ,2023
Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera's romantic Italian vacay
Karishma Tanna is currently vacationing in Italy.
The actress is accompanied by her husband Varun Bangera.
Recently, the actress took to social media and shared photos from her romantic getaway.
The couple was all smiles for this photo.
They sported casual ensembles while enjoying the view on a cruise.
While Karishma wore a black bralette teamed with a white shrug and pants, Varun opted for a white shirt and matching shorts.
For one of her outings, the actress wore a white dress.
In this photo, Karishma wore a white tank top teamed with white denim shorts.
Karishma looked pretty in a brown bralette teamed with denim shorts.
Find Out More