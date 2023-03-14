Shreya Pandey
Mar 14 ,2023
Karisma Kapoor drizzles with style at Lakme Fashion Week
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/instagram
Actress Karisma Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Ranna Gill at Lakme Fashion Week.
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/instagram
Karisma Kapoor wore a backless maxi gown. Layered ruffles were attached to the gown on a shimmering fabric.
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/instagram
The actress paired her gown with a beautiful, sequined, golden jacket.
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/instagram
The sequenced jacket was 'hand embroidered' with '3D floral appliqués and crystals'.
Varinder Chawla
Karisma topped her look with minimal jewellery, wearing golden earrings and a ring.
Varinder Chawla
