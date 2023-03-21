Anjali Negi

Mar 21 ,2023

Karisma Kapoor is 'ray of blue'
Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor shared a set of pictures dressed in a blue ensemble on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 21). Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
She paired her outfit with a matching blue jacket and black heels. Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a ring. Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
For the hairstyle, the Raja Hindustani actress opted for a middle parted neat bun. Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma struck multiple poses for the camera in the shared photos. Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
