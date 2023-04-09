Shreya Pandey
Apr 09 ,2023
Karisma Kapoor is ready for 'Daawat-E-Ramzaan'
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor recently attended an event in Hyderabad.
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie with the fans who attended the event.
Image- @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
The actress was spotted at the airport while on her way to Hyderabad.
Varinder Chawla
She donned a floral printed, blue and pink Anarkali suit.
Varinder Chawla
She paired her outfit with a traditional Indian jhumki earring and a statement ring. She let her tresses open for the event.
Varinder Chawla
Fans of Karisma Kapoor showered her with compliments for her looks in the comments of her latest post.
Varinder Chawla
