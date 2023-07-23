Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 23 ,2023
Karisma Kapoor opts for a comfy and stylish maxi dress
Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looks pretty in a maxi dress.
She wore a white dress featuring blue floral patterns.
She accessorised her look with silver earrings.
The actress sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips.
Karisma completed her look with royal blue heels.
"Feeling blue in the best possible way," read the caption.
The actress posed with her interviewer.
She posed in style for the camera.
