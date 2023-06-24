Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 24 ,2023
Karisma Kapoor's cherished childhood pictures are full of nostalgia
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 25. She will be turning 50 this year.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
In this throwback mother-daughter twinning moment, a little Karisma is seen in a baby pink frock mirroring her mother's pink evening gown in a darker shade.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma has evidently been a mommy's girl growing up as her social media handles appear to be full of throwback pictures featuring her along side her mother.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
This adorable picture features a beaming Karisma alongside father Randhir Kapoor who is holding on to a newborn Kareena.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma and Kareena have always shared a rock-solid equation. As a matter of fact, Karisma always posts a throwback picture on Kareena's birthday each year.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
This throwback picture shows a younger Karisma catching a breath on the occasion of Holi with grandfather Raj Kapoor as she feeds him some sweets.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
A teenage Karisma is seen in this picture along side mother Babita and a baby Kareena, just ahead of Christmas.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Karisma is seen with brother Ranbir Kapoor in this picture, as the brother-sister duo strike a pose in front of the mountains.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
