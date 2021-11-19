Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Here's the timeline of events that have transpired so far
The alleged Bitcoin scam was exposed on November 9, 2020, when the CCB of Bengaluru arrested two people in connection with a drug-peddling case that was procured using the darknet.
A week later, police arrested Srikrishna Ramesh. During the investigation, it was revealed that he was involved in hacking the Karnataka government's e-procurement site and swindling funds.
During interrogation, Srikrishna confessed to police about his involvement in the alleged hacking of crypto exchange websites and apps.
Congress has alleged that the BJP government in Karnakata is attempting to suppress the multi-crore scam for kickbacks.
In response, BJP has refuted Congress' allegations and said that no one involved in the scam will be spared.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have stated that no large scale irregularities have taken place as claimed by Congress.
