Kamal Joshi
May 13 ,2023
Karnataka Election Results 2023: BJP ministers, including R Ashoka & V Somanna, trailing
Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka is trailing in Kanakapura against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and is leading in second seat Padmanabhanagar.
In the Ballari seat, Transport and ST welfare minister B Sreeramulu was trailing behind incumbent Congress MLA B Nagendra.
Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna is trailing behind Congress candidates in both the seats - Varuna and Chamarajanagar - he contested.
Murugesh Nirani, who was holding the Large industries portfolio, was trailing in the Bilgi Assembly seat. He is up against Congress candidate JT Patil.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is also trailing from the Chikkaballapur seat.
In the Krishnarajpet seat, Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr KC Narayana Gowda was trailing against JD(S) candidate HT Manju.
BC Patil, who holds the Agriculture portfolio, is trailing in the Hirekerur constituency against Congress candidate UB Banakar.
