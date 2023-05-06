Isha Bhandari
May 06 ,2023
Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi's 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru
@BJP4Karnataka
PM Modi commenced a mega roadshow earlier today, passing through Assembly seats, across a 26 km journey.
@BJP4Karnataka
The roadshow took place from Someshwara Bhawan (RBI Ground) Kadu to Malleshwara Temple and started at around 12:30 PM.
@BJP4Karnataka
Standing atop the specially made vehicle, PM Modi greeted the crowd gathered on nearby buildings and on the sides of the roads.
@BJP4Karnataka
The crowd was seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Bajrangbali’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans in what appeared to be a festive atmosphere in several places.
@BJP4Karnataka
As his cavalcade gently moved along the stretch while being accompanied by drum beats, several people showered the area with flower petals.
@BJP4Karnataka
To ensure the roadshow runs successfully, extensive preparations had been made along the stretch, including the construction of barricades.
Twitter
BJP flags could be seen on either side of the road and saffron hues covered the entire distance.
@BJP4Karnataka
PM Modi tweeted, “It is clear Bengaluru wants BJP. This city believes that our Party will continue delivering good governance and development."
@BJP4Karnataka
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan.
Twitter
On Sunday, a shorter roadshow of the Prime Minister, between Trinity Circle and Thippasandra's Kempegowda Statue (approximately 10 kilometres) will take place.
PM Modi Twitter
