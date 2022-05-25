Karthik to Maxwell, 6 players who could dictate the outcome of LSG vs RCB
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Glenn Maxwell has a total of 183 runs to his tally in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 183. He has scored 40*, 35 and 33 in the recent games for RCB and has also taken 5 wickets in the last four outings.
Mohsin Khan has taken 13 wickets in 8 games so far and has the best economy rate of 5.93 and best average of 13.23 among fast bowlers this season.
KL Rahul has scored 537 runs in 14 games at an average of 48.82, including two centuries. He has scored 30, 39, 91*, 61*, 132* and 42 against RCB in the previous games.
Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed 24 wickets for RCB in 14 games this season at an average of 15.08.
Dinesh Karthik has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 226.37 in the death overs for RCB in IPL 2022.
Avesh Khan is the leading wicket-taker for Lucknow, with 17 wickets in 12 games.
