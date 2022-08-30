Prachi Arya
Aug 30 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan: Casual outfits ideas from 'Luka Chuppi' star to ace any occasion
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
Actor Kartik Aaryan known how to slay in style in casual outfits while melting the hearts of all with his innocent look.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
For his blissfull vacation, the actor ho never comprisis with his comfort, donned a loose sweat shirt with denims while posing amidst picturesque landscape.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
The actor leaves hearts to flutter as he poses in a sweatshrt and black denims while possing goofily for the picture.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
Kartik, who is known for a heart throb, looks dashing as he pairs a white shirt with a contasting over size jacket and trousers while posing for the camera.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
The Love Aaj Kal actor wore an orange jacket and trouser with a white t-shirt for a casual day out.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
What's better than opting for a t-shirt while over-lapping it with a shirt? Kartik gives major summer dressing vibes in this beige outfit.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
Ditching his usual casual look, the actor looked casual as he wore a blue sweat shirt with matching pants and sneakers.
IMAGE: Instagran/KartikAaryan
