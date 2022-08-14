Aditi Rathi
Aug 14 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor and more celebs spotted in casual attires in the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a white pullover and black jeans as he stepped out in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt Bharuccha stunned in a blue crop top and white flared jeans as she was snapped in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in black top and leather pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinned in blue attires during their Sunday lunch in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan opted for a puffer jacket and beanie cap during his outing in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bhavana Panday looked stunning in a white dress, while Chunky Panday sported a casual attire as they were spotted in Bandra.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann Khurrana recently turned heads in a printed co-ord set at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More