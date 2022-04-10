Apr 10 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan shares glimpses from trip to Mauritius for 'Shehzada' shoot
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik Aaryan recently made his way to Mauritius to shoot for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' and shared several pictures from his trip on social media.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
The actor gave his fans a glimpse into what went on in Mauritius as he shared a handful of pictures.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
He was seen walking along the beach with the most beautiful sunset in the background.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
He also posed alongside a waterbody and looked to his right as he gave an intense look.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
The actor gave fans small sneak-peeks into his trip and captioned the post, "A week in Mauritius".
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik also met a young fan while in Mauritius and gave him an autograph amid his busy schedule.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
