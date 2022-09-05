Prachi Arya
Sep 05 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan: Times 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star made style statement in ethnic wear
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
If you’ve always thought beyond a floral number, then this white embroidered ensemble worn by Kartik Aayan is a perfect example for festive wear.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
Kartik Aaryan looks handsome and super stylish in this red embroidred long kurta with black pants, which is sure to leave hearts to flutter.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
When the celebration mood says suave or nothing, try this blue floral kurta which amped up actor's royal look.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
Wish to forget the existence of kurtas for a while? Kartik Aayan gives perfect inspiration to pair pants well with long indo-western wear.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
With Diwali a month away, are you thinking to go trendy yet comfortable with clothing? This stylish kurta worn by the star is a perfect example.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
This Manish Malhotra couture worn by Kartik has just highlighted his persona.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
This refreshing white kurta, paired with a floral jacket, gives a trendy spin to your classic attire.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
Let your style do the talking just like Kartik Aaryan dressed in this bright red kurta with a trendy floral jacket.
IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan
