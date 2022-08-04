Sneha Biswas
Aug 04 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan to Kareena Kapoor, actors who pulled off casual looks in style
Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted near Mehboob Studios in a sporty look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor was seen in the city donning a white tank top that she paired with lavender pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan was snapped sporting a cool white t-shirt that he paired with black jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan and his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Mona Singh were spotted together at the Kalina airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor was papped in Bandra in a dark blue outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh was snapped in Andheri in a black tank top that she paired with black-olive green shorts.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Jasmin Bhasin was all smiles as she posed for the paps while donning a light blue outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More