Kriti Nayyar
Sep 09 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan to Kareena Kapoor; celebrities ace casual looks in recent outings
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hitmaker Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in his casual avatar, further accentuating his look with a beanie.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen in matching outifts as they stepped out with son Taimur.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan opted for a quirky blue jacket and a matching cap with khaki-coloured lowers as he posed for the paparazzi.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora looked simple yet stylish in her all-black athleisure look, amped up with a sling bag.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Neha Dhupia and her daughter looked adorable as they recently stepped out in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra always make heads turn when they step out together.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar looked radiant in a black corset top and denims, styled with minimal accessories.
Image: Varinder Chawla
