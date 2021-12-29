Kartik Aaryan to Leonardo DiCaprio; actors who made their OTT debut in 2021
Image: Twitter/@bolekangana
Kajol made her OTT debut in Tribhanga alongside Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The film is all about regret, resentment and the mother-daughter bond.
Image: Twitter/@Ainayb_
Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2 saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu make her OTT debut as Raji alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and others.
Image: Twitter/@RamCharanERA
R. Madhavan plays Arya Iyer opposite Surveen Chawla in Decoupled, which is about a couple who is getting divorced.
Image: Twitter/@Taruneswar9
Raveena Tandon's OTT debut, Aranyak is all about hill station police officers investigating a gathering confusing murder case.
Image: Twitter/@SriniMaama16
Kartik Aaryan made his OTT debut with Ram Madhvani's action thriller titled Dhamaka, which was set against the backdrop of journalism.
Image: Twitter/@bolekangana
Netflix's The White Tiger saw Priyanka Chopra's debut online as she took on the role of Pinky opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Image: Twitter/@netflixqueue
Leonardo DiCaprio most recently made his OTT debut with Netflix's Don't Look Up alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and others.
Image: Twitter/@eggyav