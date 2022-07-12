Prachi Arya
Jul 12 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan to Varun Sharma; Stars who attended Ishita Raj Sharma's grand birthday party
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor Ishita Raj Sharma hosted a grand birthday party in Mumbai which was attended by her close friends from the industry.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha who paired alongside the actor in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, also attend the bash in a stunning white dress.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi who was among the other guests, looked beautiful in a shirt dress.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Kartik Aaryan was also among the other guests from the industry. He wore a loose sweatshirt along with jeans for the birthday gala night.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Couple Luv Ranjan was also seen with his wife Alisha Vaid as they turn heads in white outfits.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Varun Sharma was also spotted posing for the photographers as he steps inside the birthday party venue.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Patralekhaa was spotted in a complete white shirt dress as she leaves the venue.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who is one f the close friends of the birthday girl, donned cool casuals while participating in the celebrations.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Manjot Singh wore a white funky shirt with loose trousers and matching sneakers as he poses for the photographers.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Sunny Singh who was also along with Ishita Sharma in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, looks handsome in a black tracksuit.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
