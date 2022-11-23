Kriti Nayyar
Nov 23 ,2022
Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash: Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurrana and others arrive in style
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
On his 32nd birthday, Kartik Aaryan hosted a big-scale party for his film industry colleagues.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
The bash was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana sported a stylish outfit for the bash.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani looked stunning in a little white dress, with a matching bag and high heels.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Ishita Raj Sharma stepped out in a sequin co-ord set paired with a blazer.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' co-star Alaya F also attended the party.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
Film producer Bhushan Kumar sported a quirky Louis Vuitton jacket with statement glasses.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
