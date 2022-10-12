Prachi Arya
Oct 12 ,2022
Karwa Chauth 2022: Outfit inspiration from these stars to add glamour to your looks
Actor Anushka Sharma looks stunning in this red traditional outfit, which proves to be the best choice for Karwa Chauth this year.
Keeping the essence of red colour, global icon Priyanka Chopra dons this red saree with strap blouse, an ideal outfit to kick-start Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Ditiching those usual red outfits, one can also wear pink or fucia colour traditional wear for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Actor Kajol looks endearing in this different shade of pink along with accessories that can be an ideal choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
To experiment something different for outfit, one can also dress up like actor Kangana Ranaut in this picture with a yellow embroidered suit and red dupatta.
Actor Madhuri Dixit looks stunningg in this red and brown lehenga which is alsoone of the best outfit idea for Karwa Chauth celebrations this year.
Diting the cliche dressing ideas this year, one can add bling to the dressing with a golden saree which is worn by Kriti Sanon in this picture.
